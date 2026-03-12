Not The Time To Politick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hijacking Funerals
* Barack Obama has a tendency to turn funeral eulogies into political messages.
* It’s not just Obama either.
* The Democrat party tends to attack President Trump and promote policy positions whenever there is an opportunity.
* Dems have a long history of using the venue of the funeral memorial service to hijack it and use it for political purposes.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (11 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v76zcau-victor-davis-hanson-no-politicking-at-a-funeral-not-for-obama.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_v