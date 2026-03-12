Not The Time To Politick

Hijacking Funerals

* Barack Obama has a tendency to turn funeral eulogies into political messages.

* It’s not just Obama either.

* The Democrat party tends to attack President Trump and promote policy positions whenever there is an opportunity.

* Dems have a long history of using the venue of the funeral memorial service to hijack it and use it for political purposes.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (11 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v76zcau-victor-davis-hanson-no-politicking-at-a-funeral-not-for-obama.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_v

https://youtu.be/0MB5lGEVBrs