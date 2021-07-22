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Dr. David Martin: Exposing Mass Murder
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356 views • July 22, 2021
Stew Peters talked with Dr. David Martin in an historical interview with inarguable fact-based exposure that should be seen by the entire world as an absolute end to the COVID narrative.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DavidMartin.world
Keywords: Mass Murder, David Martin, Genocide
Hashtags: #MassMurder #DavidMartin #Genocide
Source: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DavidMartin.world
Keywords: Mass Murder, David Martin, Genocide
Hashtags: #MassMurder #DavidMartin #Genocide
Source: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
Keywords
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