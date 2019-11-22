© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are MDs Sleep Deprived?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • November 22, 2019
We all know that doctors in training are sleep deprived. Recent data shows that a lot of practicing MDs are also sleep deprived. Lack of sleep leads to medical errors and patient suffering and mortality. MDs in training are abused because of the fraternal nature of medical training and also because it saves millions of dollars for training programs to work MDs longer for no increase in wages. for more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.