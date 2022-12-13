Do not forget that the process of war is in ferment. War comes and My children suffer. At this moment there are several nations that are ready to be the first nation to attack another and from there the war will spread across the Earth.
THIS GENERATION WILL RECEIVE THE ANTICHRIST; (2) they will follow Him because of their ignorance of Me, because of their disobedience to Me and to what My Mother has revealed to them. They will accept the new doctrine that will be presented to them, forgetting that “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life” (Jn. 14:6).
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5403-the-earth-will-be-purified-by-the-blow-of-the-heavenly-body/
