Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Earth will be purified by the blow of the Heavenly Body
121 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 17 hours ago |

Do not forget that the process of war is in ferment. War comes and My children suffer. At this moment there are several nations that are ready to be the first nation to attack another and from there the war will spread across the Earth.

THIS GENERATION WILL RECEIVE THE ANTICHRIST; (2) they will follow Him because of their ignorance of Me, because of their disobedience to Me and to what My Mother has revealed to them. They will accept the new doctrine that will be presented to them, forgetting that “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life” (Jn. 14:6).


http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5403-the-earth-will-be-purified-by-the-blow-of-the-heavenly-body/




Keywords
asteroidtsunamisthe earthwill be purifiedby the blow ofthe heavenly body

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket