JEWS ARE THE ENEMY. EUROPA The Last Battle Part 3

“At any given moment there is an orthodoxy, a body of ideas of which it
is assumed that all right-thinking people will accept without question.
It is not exactly forbidden to say this, that or the other, but it is
"not done" to say it... Anyone who challenges the prevailing orthodoxy
finds himself silenced with surprising effectiveness. A genuinely
unfashionable opinion is almost never given a fair hearing, either in
the popular press or in the high-brow periodicals.”
- George Orwell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.