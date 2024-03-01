A GIANT STINGING INSECT FROM THE PIT? Are You Ready ? If You Are NOT on The ROCK, The ANSWER Is "NO"

This is 2 Videos Wrapped into 1 and Tomorrow Is Going to change the world.. The Scripture that you will see next is the ABSOLUTE Ratification of the Jonathan Kleck Ministry. The Two have become One and we were shown the ENTIRE TRUTH THOUGHOUT The Entire Bible but we were in a TRANCE and UNABLE To Wake Up From our Half-DEAD Mastership Until the Light was Shined and the LORD GOD Unrolled the Scroll

