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The result of a missile attack on Kyiv today. Eyewitnesses report Three Rocket Attacks on the Artyom Defense Plant in Kyiv. 042822
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120 views • April 29, 2022
Eyewitnesses report three rocket attacks on the Artyom defense plant in Kyiv. The result of a missile attack on Kyiv. The object is demilitarized. Rocket strike (3 arrivals) on Fastov (about 70 km to Kyiv).
In Kyiv, in addition to the Artem plant, the Zhuliany airport area is subject to missile attack.
In Kyiv, in addition to the Artem plant, the Zhuliany airport area is subject to missile attack.
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