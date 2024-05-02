Dr. Joel Wallach Decodes: Is Spinal Stenosis Stealing Your Mobility? DWD 5/01/25





Dr. Wallach will discuss spinal stenosis and what we can do nutritionally to reverse it and have better overall health.

Dr. Wallach gave us insight into Spinal Stenosis where he says this is basically Osteoporosis of the Vertebrae. Dr. Wallach gave us a protocol of products for people with this condition to take.





We must keep in mind that when we have things like Dizziness, Pain and Discomfort, they are warning signs that we SHOULD NOT ignore.





Dr. Wallach shared the benefits of Niacin in our bodies and where it helps us.





Dr. Wallach also touched on The Metabolic Syndrome and disease related to the condition as well as the success achieved with Parkinson's Disease.





Dr. Wallach answered questions today on;

High Blood Pressure,

Irregular heartbeat,

Tremors,

Diabetes,

Scar Tissue in the Heart,

Non-Hodgkinson’s Lymphoma,

Severe Nerve pain.





