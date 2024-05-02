Dr. Joel Wallach Decodes: Is Spinal Stenosis Stealing Your Mobility? DWD 5/01/25
Dr. Wallach will discuss spinal stenosis and what we can do nutritionally to reverse it and have better overall health.
Dr. Wallach gave us insight into Spinal Stenosis where he says this is basically Osteoporosis of the Vertebrae. Dr. Wallach gave us a protocol of products for people with this condition to take.
We must keep in mind that when we have things like Dizziness, Pain and Discomfort, they are warning signs that we SHOULD NOT ignore.
Dr. Wallach shared the benefits of Niacin in our bodies and where it helps us.
Dr. Wallach also touched on The Metabolic Syndrome and disease related to the condition as well as the success achieved with Parkinson's Disease.
Dr. Wallach answered questions today on;
High Blood Pressure,
Irregular heartbeat,
Tremors,
Diabetes,
Scar Tissue in the Heart,
Non-Hodgkinson’s Lymphoma,
Severe Nerve pain.
STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST
To Join Us Visit:
Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:
Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com
Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:
** Now on Apple TV App
https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926
** Now on Vimeo
https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections
** Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca
Follow Us On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews
Follow Us On Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth
Follow Us On YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews
Follow Us On Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc
iHeartRadio
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/
Spotify
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc
Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149
CastBox
https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us
Amazon Music / Podcasts
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc
Overcast.fm/ App
DailywithDoc
Pocketcasts
https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz
Follow Us On Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc
TikTok
@DailywithDoc
Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com
Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com
#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION #SPINALSTENOSIS
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.