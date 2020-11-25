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SHOCKING VIDEO: A Melbourne pub security guard holds a patron in a headlock, drops him to the floor then drags him out the door, seemingly unconscious. Police now investigating.
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73 views • November 25, 2020
Hotel security guards are under police investigation over the treatment of a teenager in Croydon. Witnesses claim the victim was choked unconscious, then thrown like a rag doll.
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