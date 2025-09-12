Utah Governor Cox suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination - main points, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Utah Governor Cox main points from the press conference about the suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination:
➡️Robinson was identified after a family member reported his confession, which was relayed to the sheriff’s office, investigators, and the FBI.
➡️Relatives said Robinson had become more political, attacking Charlie Kirk as “spreading hate.”
➡️Casings left at the scene bore engravings: “if you are reading this, you are gay LMAO,” “hey fascist, catch!” and “Bella Ciao!”
➡️Governor Cox thanked Robinson’s family members for helping bring him in.