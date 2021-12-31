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Morgellons Fibers [created using Graphene and nanotech] found in masks, 'injections', the test swabs and Chemtrails
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651 views • December 31, 2021
Morgellons Fibers [created using Graphene and nanotech] found in masks, 'injections', the test swabs and Chemtrails
Articles:
Morgellons – A Mundane Approach
https://morgellonspgpr.wordpress.com/2009/03/24/nanotubes-could-they-play-a-role-in-our-disease/
Nanotechnology, Part 1. Morgellons Disease
https://timefortruth.blog/2019/02/06/enslavement-through-nanotechnology-part-1-morgellons-disease/
Programmable Matter, Nanotechnology, US patents and the Covid Vaccine https://stateofthenation.co/?p=65712
Videos used in compilation:
MORGELLONS GROWING REAL TIME IN THE PFIZER VECTOR DEATH JAB https://www.bitchute.com/video/2A5I356Gv23j/
Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
https://www.roxytube.com/v/VUMpHr
LEAD THE GOOD THE BAD THE UGLY A MORGELLONS BIOWEAPONS INGREDIENT https://www.bitchute.com/video/aGkwyNp4I3Jo/
LIVE NANOPARTICLES ON THE COVID-19 PCR SWAB TEST - MORGELLONS DISEASE PARASITE INFESTATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXHWFx72PZh7/
HIS TECHNOLOGY THIS IS WHATS INSIDE YOU ! GRAPHENE NANO SMART PROGRAMMABLE MATTER MORGELLONS FIBERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wVDtYaBlvSdN/
NANOTECHNOLOGY AND GRAPHENE OXIDE IN PFIZER VACCINE - GRAPHENE MORGELLONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2p4MRJozfKx6/
MORGELLON'S DISEASE FIBERS FOUND IN PPE2 CORONA MASKS IN GERMANY https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UOkjNQtsbdb/
PCR TEST SWAB; A NANO-BIOWEAPON (EXCERPT) STATE OF THE NATION / SELF-REPLICATING NANO MORGELLONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bXunTO7juAX1/
HE BLACK GOO AI NANO PARTICLES MORGELLONS GRAPHENE RESIDUE THATS LIKE AN ALIEN INVASION TAKE OVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fw1iJU9ZDEMk/
Parasites In MASKS? - Videos Show Strange WORMS in Face Masks Under Microscope https://www.roxytube.com/v/uVHyOI
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Truth about countless strange videos coming out showing what appear to be small black threads in masks that move, not magnetically, but appear to be triggered by moisture or heat like many known (sometimes manufactured) parasites.
Many are comparing the footage to evidence of Morgellons which has long been said to not exist. Many believe they are wormlike micelles that are built to deliver medication of sorts to the body.
We know that Johns Hopkins released a study last year where they had created what they called "theragrippers" which mimicked parasites and were delivered to people via a cotton swab. Once in the body, the theragrippers would cling to the lining of the host's stomach rather than be digested immediately. This allowed it to deliver large quantities of medicine and eventually let go on its own accord. This is a covert way to vaccinate people.
So with the amount of people ending up with severe lung infections from the masks, why are there suddenly all of these videos coming out of strange wormlike creatures (or at least what appears to be worm like creatures) under a microscope on the average surgical mask?
Articles:
Morgellons – A Mundane Approach
https://morgellonspgpr.wordpress.com/2009/03/24/nanotubes-could-they-play-a-role-in-our-disease/
Nanotechnology, Part 1. Morgellons Disease
https://timefortruth.blog/2019/02/06/enslavement-through-nanotechnology-part-1-morgellons-disease/
Programmable Matter, Nanotechnology, US patents and the Covid Vaccine https://stateofthenation.co/?p=65712
Videos used in compilation:
MORGELLONS GROWING REAL TIME IN THE PFIZER VECTOR DEATH JAB https://www.bitchute.com/video/2A5I356Gv23j/
Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species
https://www.roxytube.com/v/VUMpHr
LEAD THE GOOD THE BAD THE UGLY A MORGELLONS BIOWEAPONS INGREDIENT https://www.bitchute.com/video/aGkwyNp4I3Jo/
LIVE NANOPARTICLES ON THE COVID-19 PCR SWAB TEST - MORGELLONS DISEASE PARASITE INFESTATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXHWFx72PZh7/
HIS TECHNOLOGY THIS IS WHATS INSIDE YOU ! GRAPHENE NANO SMART PROGRAMMABLE MATTER MORGELLONS FIBERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wVDtYaBlvSdN/
NANOTECHNOLOGY AND GRAPHENE OXIDE IN PFIZER VACCINE - GRAPHENE MORGELLONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2p4MRJozfKx6/
MORGELLON'S DISEASE FIBERS FOUND IN PPE2 CORONA MASKS IN GERMANY https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UOkjNQtsbdb/
PCR TEST SWAB; A NANO-BIOWEAPON (EXCERPT) STATE OF THE NATION / SELF-REPLICATING NANO MORGELLONS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bXunTO7juAX1/
HE BLACK GOO AI NANO PARTICLES MORGELLONS GRAPHENE RESIDUE THATS LIKE AN ALIEN INVASION TAKE OVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fw1iJU9ZDEMk/
Parasites In MASKS? - Videos Show Strange WORMS in Face Masks Under Microscope https://www.roxytube.com/v/uVHyOI
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Truth about countless strange videos coming out showing what appear to be small black threads in masks that move, not magnetically, but appear to be triggered by moisture or heat like many known (sometimes manufactured) parasites.
Many are comparing the footage to evidence of Morgellons which has long been said to not exist. Many believe they are wormlike micelles that are built to deliver medication of sorts to the body.
We know that Johns Hopkins released a study last year where they had created what they called "theragrippers" which mimicked parasites and were delivered to people via a cotton swab. Once in the body, the theragrippers would cling to the lining of the host's stomach rather than be digested immediately. This allowed it to deliver large quantities of medicine and eventually let go on its own accord. This is a covert way to vaccinate people.
So with the amount of people ending up with severe lung infections from the masks, why are there suddenly all of these videos coming out of strange wormlike creatures (or at least what appears to be worm like creatures) under a microscope on the average surgical mask?
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