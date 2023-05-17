https://gettr.com/post/p2h8ljqacfc

0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

我们面对的是这个国家沉默的大多数所面对的相同反对势力。你在开场中提到的不仅仅是民主党派，还有建制派的共和党人，因为多年来，美国一直采取亲中共反华人的政策。

We're up against the same opposition as the silent majority in this country. So you just mentioned in your great opening that it's not just on the Democratic side. It's also the establishment Republicans because, over the years, America has adopted a pro-CCP anti-Chinese people policy for decades.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc

#mosenglish #moschinese

#takedowntheccp

@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks



