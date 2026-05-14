"I DON'T THINK ABOUT AMERICANS' FINANCIAL SITUATIONS" - "HAVE YOU SEEN THE BALLROOM?"

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OFF TO CHINA WITH 18 CEO BILLIONAIRE SCUMBAGS
X - Billionaire CEOs to China
https://x.com/BowesChay/status/2054274395573542948
Trump - "I don't think about Americans'....."
https://x.com/MorePerfectUS/status/2054266744680731056
Trump - "I doubled the size of it, you dumb person...."
https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2054262621486875055
Rubio (Hormuz) - "Back to the way it was...."
https://x.com/HQNewsNow/status/2051752576127750324
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
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Mirrored - Remarque88
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!