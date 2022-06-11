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Welcome To Proverbs Club.
Seek Good Or Evil And You Will Find It.
Proverbs 11:27 (NIV).
27 Whoever seeks good finds favor,
but evil comes to one who searches for it.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
You will find what you seek.
Therefore, seek Wisdom, not Wickedness.
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