Don't Just Manage Symptoms - Address the Root Cause Too!

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Oftentimes when we face frustrating health challenges, we go for the quick solution that stops the problem. But when we cloak symptoms, we don't actually address the root cause of the problem.
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Listen, Ask, Dig, and Change - Elaine Watkins | Food and Living Coach
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