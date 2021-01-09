THE PLOT TO TAKE DOWN TRUMP

This goes beyond election involves Covid +AI transhumanist agenda. The Luciferian Alliance will NOT BACK DOWN.. they want to take down the U.S….this is their plan …THEY WANT CIVIL WAR. That will allow for the Chinese takeover. Be aware!



ITALIAN GOV/ LEONARDI SATELLITES/ VATICAN/ CIA ELECTION STEAL: MY TAKE: This is a good overview of how the ITALIAN GOV UNDER ORDERS FROM THE VATICAN (run by the reptilians) took over the AMERICAN election..using VATICAN OWNED SATELLITES “LEONARDO” RIGGED TO DOMINION VOTING MACHINES… the CIA are involved… because the CIA is intimately linked to the VATICAN always has been…So this leak from Leonardo company former tech officer, reaches back to Vatican and reptilians just like the KENNEDY ASSASSINATION.. this will IMPLICATE THE CIA in rigging the election… this may the lasso that Trump and team are hoping to bring into the American awareness…