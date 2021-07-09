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Malla Sombra Arquitectónica OBAMALLA® para Estacionamiento de Automóviles
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0 view • July 09, 2021
Para proteger los interiores y carrocería de tu automóvil HORTOMALLAS® ofrece la linea me mallas para sombreado de calidad arquitectónicas en varios colores, azul, beige, blanco, marfil, verde, negro o plata. Estas mallas son muy resistentes al sol, duran mas de 5 años al sol directo y no se decoloran. Combinan bien sea en estacionamientos domésticos que en grandes áreas publicas. Se pueden confeccionar a la medida requerida por cada ambiente y necesidad. Pueden instalarse sobre estructuras para la malla sombra o como velarías.
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