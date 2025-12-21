Here’s the 'Deep State', Tulsi was talking about in today's previous video

Here’s the “Deep State”, Tulsi was talking about above.

Linda Graham practically gets off on the thought of war with Russia — or with anyone, really.

On another clip, description only now: Neocon Lindsey Graham 'all in' for regime change in Venezuela

Senator Graham is publicly beating the drums for US intervention in Venezuela, recycling unproven claims that Maduro runs a "narco terrorist state" poisoning America.

"I support the idea of standing up to Maduro, and I want him to go. I am all in the camp for regime change," he told NBC News.

Today he visited with Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Bibi calling him a "Dear personal friend" on x post too.

Adding:

Witkoff released a statement following talks in Miami involving U.S., European, and Ukrainian delegations:

Over the last three days in Florida, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners.

The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov.

The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum.

Key European National Security Advisors also joined the discussions to align on a shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States, and Europe.

A separate constructive meeting was also held in a U.S.–Ukraine format, during which four key documents were focused on: further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on a Multilateral security guarantee framework, aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development on an economic & prosperity plan.

Particular attention was given to discussing timelines and the sequencing of next steps.

Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace.

Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine’s recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.

Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future.

Ukraine highly values the leadership and support of the United States and the continued close coordination with its partners in the next stages of this important work.