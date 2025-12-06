Jobs Losses Hit the Millions, Real Estate Nightmare, Repo Markets, & more w/ Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Andy Schectman returns for another sharp and timely Friday Night Economic Review to break down the underreported economic realities that have shaped 2025. We dig into the millions of jobs already lost this year—levels now matching the 2020 pandemic collapse—and the additional million-plus layoffs projected for 2026. It’s a crisis unfolding in real time, yet one almost no one in mainstream media will acknowledge.

We also examine the explosive AI investment bubble gripping global markets. Even as this bubble shows the classic signs of an inevitable break, AI is fundamentally reshaping every corner of society—from labor and finance to geopolitics and culture. The transformation is already underway, and the economic shocks we’re witnessing today are only the beginning. Andy and I connect the dots on what investors, businesses, and everyday Americans need to understand now.

