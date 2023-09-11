NM CITIZENS DEFYING GOVENOR OPEN CARRYING*ARMED CITIZENS PATROLLING PA*AVIAN FLU CROSSOVER OUTBREAK*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1701114796584865950
https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1700730767763283978
https://twitter.com/laralogan/status/1700902635463676331
https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1701028427812286793
https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1700887130275492336
https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/klaus-schwab-urges-world-leaders-to-grant-wef-full-governmental-control-over-nations/
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230909/chinese-vessels-escort-us-canadian-warships-in-taiwan-strait-1113240499.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/us-confirms-it-seized-nearly-1-million-barrels-iranian-oil-allegedly-en-route-china
https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1701007115144593450
https://twitter.com/ProudElephantUS/status/1700954322467508702
https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1701028962099466348
https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon/status/1700954266247012560
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1701046871844618658
https://www.sott.net/article/484281-Concern-for-dolphins-spotted-40-MILES-inland-in-River-Great-Ouse-in-Cambridgeshire-UK
https://www.sott.net/article/484282-Thirteen-dolphins-die-after-beaching-on-Skye-Scotland
https://twitter.com/RobSchneider/status/1701041876990595233
https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1700969760450630082
https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/feature-story/highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza-found-seals-marrowstone-island-puget-sound
https://twitter.com/TheInsiderPaper/status/1701047855228801508
https://twitter.com/SPACEdotcom/status/1701008536782975260
https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1700927483145785400
https://twitter.com/JackStr42679640/status/1701011425811194099
https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1700969760450630082/video/1
https://twitter.com/volcaholic1/status/1700923901650338194
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.