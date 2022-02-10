© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. LUC MONTAGNIER AND DR. REINER FUELLMICH SPEAK OUT AGAINST COVID "VACCINES"
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
222 views • February 10, 2022
Nobel Prize winning French virologist Dr. Luc Montagnier and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich speak out against covid "vaccines." Reiner Fuellmich has won major corporation disputes in court and is now, with a team of international lawyers, taking on the crimes against humanity perpetrated during the covid situation.
Dr Luc Montagnier suddenly passes away on February 8th, yet absolutely no mention of it until today February 9th 2022?!
THEY KILLED HIM! They had to kill him right away. This man was the world’s top virologist, recognized by all as such. Who is going to be next on their list?
Dr Luc Montagnier suddenly passes away on February 8th, yet absolutely no mention of it until today February 9th 2022?!
THEY KILLED HIM! They had to kill him right away. This man was the world’s top virologist, recognized by all as such. Who is going to be next on their list?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.