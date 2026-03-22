Trump Calls NATO Allies "COWARDS" — Nobody Will Help America Open the Strait

Tensions between the United States and NATO allies are drawing attention amid ongoing concerns over maritime security in key global energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.
Recent statements attributed to former President Donald Trump have criticized allied burden-sharing, while European partners continue to emphasize diplomatic channels and coordinated security efforts rather than direct escalation, highlighting differing approaches within the alliance.
In this video we analyze the latest developments and the broader geopolitical context.
In this video we cover:
• Trump’s remarks on NATO allies and burden-sharing debates
• The role of NATO members in securing critical maritime routes
• Diverging strategic priorities between the U.S. and European allies
• The importance of the Strait of Hormuz for global energy flows
• Implications for alliance cohesion and global energy markets