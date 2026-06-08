BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ARE WE REALLY GOING TO PUT UP WITH RIOTS WHEN KARMELO ANTHONY IS RIGHTFULLY CONVICTED❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
729 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • Today

🚨 JUST IN: Leftists are entering rage mode after Karmelo Anthony's defense gets DISMANTLED IN REAL TIME in the court room, in the murder trial of Austin Metcalf


ANTHONY SAYS IN THE FOOTAGE: "I DID IT."


Witnesses are coming up to the stand, saying they WATCHED Anthony walk into the tent, was asked 15 TIMES TO LEAVE, he REFUSED, and he was NOT ganged up on.


Anthony said: "Touch me"


He gets pushed ONCE, then stabs and kills Metcalf


The footage was played, with Metcalf's brother sobbing as his brother died 🙏🏻


ANTHONY ADMITTED: "I'm not alleged, I DID IT!"


LIFE IN PRISON IS TOO KIND!!


Source: https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2063260634737729587


Thumbnail: https://x.com/MedicMaXX/status/2063381480605434093


♦️ Karmelo Anthony is still raking in donations even as the Texas murder trial gets underway — The money has helped the Anthonys pay for high-powered Dallas attorney Mike Howard and relocation expenses for the teen, who is currently free on a $250,000 bond.


Karmelo Anthony has raised over $622,000 on the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo with a goal of $1,396,725 USD.


These funds are being used to cover, but not limited to:


•Relocation for their family.

•Basic living expenses.

•Transportation to and from court proceedings.

•Trauma counseling for the entire family.

•Enhanced personal security measures.

•And retaining qualified legal counsel and an investigative team.


It could also help Anthony’s legal team put psychologists, forensic analysts, and other experts on the stand to convince the jury he was in life-threatening danger when Metcalf, a football star from a rival school, reportedly tried to shove him from a seat.


Anthony’s legal team may have hired third-party discovery analysts and mock jurors to help prep for the trial, which entered the jury selection phase on Monday, with opening arguments on Thursday, June 4th.


The defendant on trial is 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who is charged with first-degree murder for Metcalf's death. Anthony's defense team is arguing that he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors contend it was an unjustified, unprovoked "sneak attack."


https://nypost.com/2026/06/02/us-news/karmelo-anthony-still-raking-in-donations-even-as-murder-trial-gets-underway-and-his-funds-could-help-him-win/

Keywords
epic failmurder trialaustin metcalfkarmelo anthonyadmission of guilt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Trump Says Iran’s Top Leader Involved in Peace Talks, Injured in February Airstrike

Garrison Vance
White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

White House pressures Oman to break ties with Iran over Strait of Hormuz tolls

Ava Grace
Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Senate Rejects SAVE America Act Amendment in 48-50 Vote as Four Republicans Break Ranks

Douglas Harrington
Pentagon&#8217;s &#8220;AI propaganda mill&#8221; targets Latin America with fake news sites

Pentagon’s “AI propaganda mill” targets Latin America with fake news sites

Zoey Sky
Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Poll: 68% of Americans Want Quick End to Iran War

Garrison Vance
The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

The Principles Paradox: A blistering examination of the Uniparty that rules us all

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy