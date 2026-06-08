ARE WE REALLY GOING TO PUT UP WITH RIOTS WHEN KARMELO ANTHONY IS RIGHTFULLY CONVICTED❓

🚨 JUST IN: Leftists are entering rage mode after Karmelo Anthony's defense gets DISMANTLED IN REAL TIME in the court room, in the murder trial of Austin Metcalf





ANTHONY SAYS IN THE FOOTAGE: "I DID IT."





Witnesses are coming up to the stand, saying they WATCHED Anthony walk into the tent, was asked 15 TIMES TO LEAVE, he REFUSED, and he was NOT ganged up on.





Anthony said: "Touch me"





He gets pushed ONCE, then stabs and kills Metcalf





The footage was played, with Metcalf's brother sobbing as his brother died 🙏🏻





ANTHONY ADMITTED: "I'm not alleged, I DID IT!"





LIFE IN PRISON IS TOO KIND!!





Source: https://x.com/EricLDaugh/status/2063260634737729587





Thumbnail: https://x.com/MedicMaXX/status/2063381480605434093





♦️ Karmelo Anthony is still raking in donations even as the Texas murder trial gets underway — The money has helped the Anthonys pay for high-powered Dallas attorney Mike Howard and relocation expenses for the teen, who is currently free on a $250,000 bond.





Karmelo Anthony has raised over $622,000 on the crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo with a goal of $1,396,725 USD.





These funds are being used to cover, but not limited to:





•Relocation for their family.

•Basic living expenses.

•Transportation to and from court proceedings.

•Trauma counseling for the entire family.

•Enhanced personal security measures.

•And retaining qualified legal counsel and an investigative team.





It could also help Anthony’s legal team put psychologists, forensic analysts, and other experts on the stand to convince the jury he was in life-threatening danger when Metcalf, a football star from a rival school, reportedly tried to shove him from a seat.





Anthony’s legal team may have hired third-party discovery analysts and mock jurors to help prep for the trial, which entered the jury selection phase on Monday, with opening arguments on Thursday, June 4th.





The defendant on trial is 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony, who is charged with first-degree murder for Metcalf's death. Anthony's defense team is arguing that he acted in self-defense, while prosecutors contend it was an unjustified, unprovoked "sneak attack."





https://nypost.com/2026/06/02/us-news/karmelo-anthony-still-raking-in-donations-even-as-murder-trial-gets-underway-and-his-funds-could-help-him-win/