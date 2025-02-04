Shooting, Swedish school campus: Police have reported that "about 10 people" killed in a shooting at a school in Örebro, with the total number of casualties still being clarified

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Swedish police have reported that "about 10 people" were killed in a shooting at a school in Örebro, an adult education centre, with the total number of casualties still being clarified. Man believed to have carried out the attack is among the dead.
Video: moment shots heard around Risbergska school campus.