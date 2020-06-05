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Jean-Louis Caccomo - Enfermé de force en hôpital psychiatrique pendant 3 ans à cause de son honnêteté
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20 views • June 05, 2020
Enfermé de force en hôpital psychiatrique pendant 3 ans à cause de son honnêteté - Politique & Eco
Import YT 16 septembre 2019 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoZFECE6DBA&;feature=emb_logo
Chaîne YT Chaîne officielle TVLibertés : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyamXi0qEQJghCjJbj__aWQ
Pierre Bergerault reçoit le professeur Jean-Louis Caccomo, docteur en sciences économiques, pour évoquer son internement de force en hôpital psychiatrique pendant 3 ans. Sa hiérarchie lui a reproché d'avoir dénoncé un trafic de diplômes. Il est aujourd'hui libre mais les responsables courent toujours...
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Import YT 16 septembre 2019 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoZFECE6DBA&;feature=emb_logo
Chaîne YT Chaîne officielle TVLibertés : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyamXi0qEQJghCjJbj__aWQ
Pierre Bergerault reçoit le professeur Jean-Louis Caccomo, docteur en sciences économiques, pour évoquer son internement de force en hôpital psychiatrique pendant 3 ans. Sa hiérarchie lui a reproché d'avoir dénoncé un trafic de diplômes. Il est aujourd'hui libre mais les responsables courent toujours...
Retrouvez-nous sur :
https://www.tvlibertes.com/
https://www.facebook.com/tvlibertes/
https://twitter.com/tvlofficiel?lang=fr
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