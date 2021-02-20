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Three things to focus on in these end times
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20 views • February 20, 2021
With Christ’s return likely within 10-15 years (or so we hope), here are three points to focus on as we redeem the time we each have left. I covered some of these in the last sermon, but this message especially hits the 3rd point of discipling others to Christ. No more secret disciples. Sure, these points appear basic – but are we doing them?
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