© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA HAS LOST ITS WAY
Follow
4
Share
Report
447 views • May 20, 2022
The FDA authorized Covid vaccines for 5-11 year- olds this week, via press release. With concerning safety signals and low risk from infection, experts are questioning the move, suggesting the embattled agency has lost its way.
#FDA #PeterMarks #kids #SafetyFirst
POSTED: May 20, 2022
#FDA #PeterMarks #kids #SafetyFirst
POSTED: May 20, 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.