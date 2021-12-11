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How Liberty Dies: The Politics of Star Wars - Mirror
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40 views • December 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TSqjRgh2ZY | This is how the anti-Christ will take over the whole world. He is supporting the Black Pawns (Gates, Fauci, Schwab, the Freemasonry and all the leaders of our countries), which will be sacrificed, and the White Pawns (the New Agers, the Ecumenists and the organizations that will resemble the Q Anon movement) which will seem to prevail over the first ones. He, the anti-Christ, will be the head of the White Pawns. He, the anti-Christ, will be saluted and applauded by the whole world just like Seev Palpatine (Darth Sidious) was acclaimed into the Galactic Senate as a Messiah / Savior.
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