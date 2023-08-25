ΕΠΕΙΔΗ ΕΙΜΑΙ ΠΟΛΥ ΑΜΑΡΤΩΛΟΣ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΖΩ "ΕΚΤΟΣ ΥΛΙΣΤΙΚΟΥ ΚΟΣΜΟΥ", ΟΣΟ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΥΝΑΤΟΝ ΚΑΙ ΜΟΥ ΕΠΙΤΡΕΠΕΙ Ο ΘΕΟΣ, ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΣΥΡΩ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΑ ΤΟΥΣ ΣΥΝΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΥΣ ΜΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΣΥΡΟΜΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΑΜΑΡΤΙΕΣ ΑΛΛΩΝ https://rumble.com/v3br4ls-christ-is-the-only-true-eternal-love.html , https://ugetube.com/watch/kdmGoZBj1CZ79Z6 .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20230826013622/http://www.freevolition.gr/ , https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Τα Κανάλια μου στις Διαδικτυακές Πλατφόρμες Βίντεο στο Rumble https://rumble.com/freevolition , στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition και στο Ugetube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr , https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr .
ΠΡΟΣΚΛΗΣΗ: https://brighteon.social/invite/uB9Kqmyk .
