Russians Threaten War with U.S. 04/18/2022

The Russian people are enraged beyond words over sinking of their Black Sea Flagship, and they are already publicly saying on TV that they are in World War 3 with the United States. Pastor Stan also covers the shortage of Fertilizer, and therefor much less food will be produced in 2022.0:00 Russians Threatens War with US00:36 US Believes Ukrainian Missiles Hit Russia’s Flagship04:06 Calls inside Russia for “Formal Declaration of War”06:52 “When we conduct trials”12:23 The Bear Awakes18:51 Global Fertilizer Shortage22:34 Pay $1000 for Groceries every Month26:05 Poison in Tap WaterVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112