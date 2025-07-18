Another strike on rolling stock📝

The other day, we wrote about the possibility of disrupting the enemy's rail logistics using drones, citing an attack on a train in the occupied part of the DPR. It seems such attacks are becoming systematic.

Today, footage has emerged of the aftermath of the destruction of a VL8 electric locomotive on the Prydniprovska railway in Dnipropetrovsk Region. According to reports from enemy resources, the driver on board was killed. The locomotive itself is beyond repair.

🖍There is another notable point: judging by the scale of the damage, it was clearly not an FPV drone that hit the target. Combined with the distance from the front line, this suggests the use of another "Geran-2" drone with a control channel.

🚩What is happening can be safely called a breakthrough: at the beginning of the SMO, it was only possible to destroy rolling stock by launching "Kalibr" missiles at its presumed location. There were no other suitable means of destruction, and drones for such tasks were not even worth mentioning.

❗️And now, three years later, the Russian Armed Forces are going after the scarce locomotives of the so-called Ukraine, but they are using not cruise missiles, but cheaper kamikaze drones. And all this - with objective control without random launches, which became the result of expanding the range and volume of means of destruction with reconnaissance.

Seeing all this, one can't help but say: how unfortunate that we didn't have this at our disposal in the spring-summer of 2022.

