Saudi Samref refinery faces drone attack, earlier this morning

Saudi Samref refinery faces drone attack

A drone crashed into an object on the territory of the Samref oil refinery in western Saudi Arabia, the damage is being assessed, the Saudi Defense Ministry said.

👉 Samref is one of the leading refineries in the Middle East, processing more than 400,000 barrels per day. The faculty is owned by Exxon Mobil and Aramco.





@geopolitics_prime