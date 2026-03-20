Saudi Samref refinery faces drone attack, earlier this morning

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Saudi Samref refinery faces drone attack
A drone crashed into an object on the territory of the Samref oil refinery in western Saudi Arabia, the damage is being assessed, the Saudi Defense Ministry said.
👉 Samref is one of the leading refineries in the Middle East, processing more than 400,000 barrels per day. The faculty is owned by Exxon Mobil and Aramco.
@geopolitics_prime