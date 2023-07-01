Evil History of Kabbalah

Clips from a documentary I found that gives a concise evil history of the Kabbalah. This video shares information about how Kabbalah was given by a fallen angel named Raziel and how eventually the Knights Templar adopted it - all the way through Satanist Allister Crowley's use of it. This video really does capture the occult aspect of this book.

