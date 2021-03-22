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Spirit, Body, & Ego Personality
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37 views • March 22, 2021
This video is made from an extracted chapter from my audiobook titled 'Free Range Humans - Exposing the Matrix Control System & Awakening Your True Self'
The full audiobook is available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans-audiobook/
It focuses in on the inner workings of man and how the 3 core components of our being - spirit, body, and ego personality - all function and interrelate. It also explores how these components of our being have become distorted, causing us to become severed from the voice of Spirit, and how we can reclaim this connection.
Physical copies of my book are available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans/
Graphics of this video were done by Tom Montalk - www.montalk.net
Please connect on social media
Telegram -https://t.me/seedsofawareness
Gab - https://gab.com/seedsofawareness
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Awareness-471245879915176/
The full audiobook is available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans-audiobook/
It focuses in on the inner workings of man and how the 3 core components of our being - spirit, body, and ego personality - all function and interrelate. It also explores how these components of our being have become distorted, causing us to become severed from the voice of Spirit, and how we can reclaim this connection.
Physical copies of my book are available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans/
Graphics of this video were done by Tom Montalk - www.montalk.net
Please connect on social media
Telegram -https://t.me/seedsofawareness
Gab - https://gab.com/seedsofawareness
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Awareness-471245879915176/
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