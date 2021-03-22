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Spirit, Body, & Ego Personality
Seeds of Awareness
Seeds of Awareness
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37 views • March 22, 2021
This video is made from an extracted chapter from my audiobook titled 'Free Range Humans - Exposing the Matrix Control System & Awakening Your True Self'
The full audiobook is available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans-audiobook/

It focuses in on the inner workings of man and how the 3 core components of our being - spirit, body, and ego personality - all function and interrelate. It also explores how these components of our being have become distorted, causing us to become severed from the voice of Spirit, and how we can reclaim this connection.

Physical copies of my book are available here - https://seedsofawareness.com.au/free-range-humans/

Graphics of this video were done by Tom Montalk - www.montalk.net

Please connect on social media
Telegram -https://t.me/seedsofawareness
Gab - https://gab.com/seedsofawareness
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Seeds-of-Awareness-471245879915176/
Keywords
awakeningmindspiritualityspiritbodyegognosispersonal growthpersonal developmentesoteric1111shadow work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy