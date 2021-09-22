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Το Ζεύγος Τρουντό ΕμVολιάζεται... ή Μήπως Όχι;
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172 views • September 22, 2021
Τελικά τι βλέπουμε και τι μας λένε;
ΕμVολιάζονται πραγματικά ή μας παραμυθιάζουν;
Μετά και τη διαρροή για τον ανολοκλήρωτο εμVολιασμό του Μακρόν, καιρός είναι να αρχίσουμε να καταλαβαίνουμε τι αλήθεια βλέπουμε.
Δείτε το πρωτότυπο βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vmm00j-certified-nurse-confirms-justin-trudeau-and-wife-sophie-faked-vaccination-o.html
Θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
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ΕμVολιάζονται πραγματικά ή μας παραμυθιάζουν;
Μετά και τη διαρροή για τον ανολοκλήρωτο εμVολιασμό του Μακρόν, καιρός είναι να αρχίσουμε να καταλαβαίνουμε τι αλήθεια βλέπουμε.
Δείτε το πρωτότυπο βίντεο εδώ:
https://rumble.com/vmm00j-certified-nurse-confirms-justin-trudeau-and-wife-sophie-faked-vaccination-o.html
Θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
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