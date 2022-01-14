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Silent War Ep. 6153: DeepState AntiVax Target List, SCOTUS on MANDATES, GENOCIDE REVEALED
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3839 views • January 14, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden Regime Compiling Database Of Religious Objectors To Vaccine.
WHO Joins EU and Changes Direction — Suddenly Warns Against Taking Continued COVID Booster Shots.
China Seals People's Doors, Xi'an Residents Cry For Food.
Quebec to Heavily Tax the Unvaxxed.
Research suggests Hemp, Cannabinoids, and Cannabis may be more protective against covid than masks and vaccines.
The Veritas Fauci Drop showed that the government willingly covered up HCQ and Ivermectin being effective cures for Covid.
A Concrete Barrier going up around the white house.
Global Economy Heading For "Mother Of All" Supply Chain Shocks As China Locks Down Ports.
Latest UK Health Data Shows Vaccinated Deaths Higher than Unvaccinated Deaths in Last Three Months
As Fully Vaccinated Australians In Hospital With COVID-19 Surpass Unvaccinated.
Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s OSHA Vax Mandate For Private Businesses in 6-3 Vote yet
Roberts and Kavanaugh Side with Lefties, Allow Healthcare Worker Vax Mandate to Stand
& Trump losing massive support among his base for his continued support of vaccines.
All of this, and more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
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Biden Regime Compiling Database Of Religious Objectors To Vaccine.
WHO Joins EU and Changes Direction — Suddenly Warns Against Taking Continued COVID Booster Shots.
China Seals People's Doors, Xi'an Residents Cry For Food.
Quebec to Heavily Tax the Unvaxxed.
Research suggests Hemp, Cannabinoids, and Cannabis may be more protective against covid than masks and vaccines.
The Veritas Fauci Drop showed that the government willingly covered up HCQ and Ivermectin being effective cures for Covid.
A Concrete Barrier going up around the white house.
Global Economy Heading For "Mother Of All" Supply Chain Shocks As China Locks Down Ports.
Latest UK Health Data Shows Vaccinated Deaths Higher than Unvaccinated Deaths in Last Three Months
As Fully Vaccinated Australians In Hospital With COVID-19 Surpass Unvaccinated.
Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s OSHA Vax Mandate For Private Businesses in 6-3 Vote yet
Roberts and Kavanaugh Side with Lefties, Allow Healthcare Worker Vax Mandate to Stand
& Trump losing massive support among his base for his continued support of vaccines.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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