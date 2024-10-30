BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are You Better Off - Michelle Rants - Gwen Walz Confused
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 6 months ago

Trump asks Pennsylvania crowd, 'Are you better off now than you were four years ago?'


Former President Trump echoed Ronald Reagan on Saturday during a spirited battleground outdoor rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, asking, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?"


Trump blasted the Biden-Harris administration right off the bat, calling the current White House a "nightmare of inflation, invasion, and humiliation."


The Republican presidential nominee also commented on his attendance at the Catholic Charities' Al Smith Dinner on Friday night, where Vice President Kamala Harris was noticeably absent.


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-asks-pennsylvania-crowd-are-you-better-off-now-than-you-were-four-years-ago



Michelle Obama accuses critics of 'picking apart' Harris' interview answers to distract from Trump's faults


Former first lady Michelle Obama blasted critics of Vice President Harris at a Michigan rally on Saturday, accusing them of nitpicking the Democrat nominee's interview answers as a smokescreen for Trump's track record.


"I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," she said to a crowd of rallygoers in Kalamazoo


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/michelle-obama-accuses-critics-of-picking-apart-harris-interview-answers-to-distract-from-trumps-faults/ar-AA1t0Rvl



‘Just Shut Up!’: Megyn Kelly Slams Michelle Obama For Ripping America, Says ‘Everything She Has’ Is Thanks To US


SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly called out former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday for criticizing America, saying that “everything she has” is thanks to the country.


Michelle Obama joined Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally Saturday, expressing frustration to supporters about hesitant voters and specifically calling on men to take responsibility. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the SiriusXM host criticized the former first lady’s remarks, saying she’s “sick and tired” of her complaints that the U.S. is “racist and sexist.”


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/just-shut-up-megyn-kelly-slams-michelle-obama-for-ripping-america-says-everything-she-has-is-thanks-to-us/ar-AA1t5USy



Is Kamala Harris a Marxist?


But perhaps the most significant -- and almost universally overlooked -- aspect of the debate was something that did not happen: Kamala Harris did not deny that she’s a Marxist. Moreover, she still has not denied she is a Marxist.


Many commentators have taken pains to deny this, such as by arguing that Harris’s plan is not sufficiently socialistic to be Marxist. Others have appealed to Communist Party disavowals of Harris, distancing Harris from her father’s views or tried to refute the claim that Harris’s father was a genuine Marxist. But Harris herself has yet even to address Trump’s accusation.


https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2024/10/is_kamala_harris_a_marxist.html



Tim Walz's wife argues putting tampons in all school bathrooms part of helping kids learn to read


'If you're talking about learning to read and closing gaps then you better take away the barriers for that. If that's tampons, then that's tampons,' Gwen Walz said


https://www.foxnews.com/media/tim-walzs-wife-argues-putting-tampons-all-school-bathrooms-part-helping-kids-learn-read



The soft bigotry of TMU's low expectations


https://www.msn.com/en-ca/health/other/mark-dsouza-the-soft-the-bigotry-of-tmus-low-expectations/ar-AA1t959e

Keywords
trumpgun rightsdonald trumpconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsright wing politicsrightwing newsrightwing politics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy