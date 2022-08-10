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https://gnews.org/post/p169vb71e
08/09/2022 The U.S. government announces a new 1 billion military aid to Ukraine, making total US security aid to Ukraine to 9.8 billion dollars since US President Biden took office last year. The World Bank has also announced aid for Ukraine worth $4.5 billion, which has been paid by the United States