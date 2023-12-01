Create New Account
The Humanitarian Pause is Over - Explosions and Shooting in the Gaza Strip - Dec 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Humanitarian Pause is Over - Explosions and shooting in the Gaza Strip - Dec 1.

The IDF resumed ground operations in the enclave.

This from Rybar:

Apparently, the temporary truce in the Gaza Strip has ended: the Israel Defense Forces accused Hamas of violating the agreement and launching rocket attacks on the southern populated areas of the country. Against this background, sirens sounded in Kibbutzim Holit, Sufa, Nir Yitzchak and Nahal Oz.

The IDF command, in turn, announced the resumption of hostilities, after which Israeli aircraft again began bombing the enclave. Explosions were reported in Khan Yunis and Rafah.



israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

