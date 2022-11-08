Interview- Cory Gray: There’s A New Government In Town; Reigning As God’s Kings On Earth

Pastor, Minister, and Kingdom Business coach, Cory Gray, joined Resistance Chicks for an exciting must- watch conversation on how to unlock your Heavenly potential now. Cory has been given a fantastic revelation of what it means to be a king, ruling and reigning in Christ now! His book, Born Again As Kings is packed full of scriptures that show Jesus came, overthrew Satan’s dominion and He has giving us the keys- we just need to learn how to use them! Daniel tells of a mountain that grows and covers the Earth- that is the Kingdom of God now.

God is removing wicked rulers and they can’t hide anymore. – Cory Gray

Cory tells us that we need to “Learn how to talk heaven’s language so that you can can have heaven wherever we go.” And that we aren’t to evangelize only in the streets, but in the halls of governments and install Godly leaders. We are in the midst of a great realignment and you need to make sure that you are not on the sinking ship of those who are working against the kingdom of God.

Lastly, Cory drops this truth bomb: “Satan has tricked people into thinking it’s the end of the world when it’s really the end of him” and his reign in this world. When you awaken to that- then you realize we are unstoppable ambassadors of heaven as kings on earth.

https://www.resistancechicks.com/cory-gray-theres-a-new-government-in-town/

