Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Amount of Tax Evasion the Biden Family Has Exhibited is Breathtaking
The Amount of Tax Evasion the Biden Family Has Exhibited is BreathtakingHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) talks about his investigation into possible tax evasion issues regarding an alleged $200,000 loan President Joe Biden gave to his brother James Biden.

Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with @jsolomonReports and @AmandaHead here: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/show/just-the-news-no-noise/

