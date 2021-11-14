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ROBERT KENNEY JR JOINS ITALY GREEN PASS PROTEST
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200 views • November 14, 2021
Robert Kennedy Jr in Italy! "I will stand side by side with you. And if I have to die for this, I will die with my boots on."
This is what a real leader looks like!
This is what a real leader looks like!
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