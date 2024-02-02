DEEP DARK EVIL OF SCOAL MEDIA

Mike Martins and Supreme Canon discuss various troubling aspects of the current state of affairs, expressing concerns about the deep, dark, and evil nature of certain events. Here are key points from their conversation: Social Media Monitoring: They express concerns about the extensive monitoring occurring on social media platforms, indicating that it's a primary source for surveillance. This monitoring is considered a threat to privacy. Satanic Influence: Both speakers allude to the idea that the content being promoted and monetized on various platforms has a dark and satanic nature. They find the trends and discussions troubling and disturbing. Desire to Disconnect: There's a shared sentiment about the growing need for people to disconnect from social media. They suggest that this year might be an appropriate time for many to take a break from online platforms due to the extent of monitoring and the disturbing nature of the content. Rigged Elections: They discuss the issue of electoral reform legislation in Canada and express skepticism about the fairness of future elections. The concern is that the system may be manipulated for specific political gains. Immigration Concerns: While discussing geopolitical events, they touch on the subject of immigration, expressing worry about the motivations behind mass migrations and the potential exploitation of those seeking refuge. Loss of Objectivity: The speakers stress the importance of maintaining a sense of objectivity in evaluating the ongoing situations globally. They urge people to stay grounded and to reevaluate their priorities and values. Disturbing Realities: There is acknowledgment that delving into certain topics and understanding the depth of various issues can be emotionally distressing. The discussion prompts reflection on personal values and codes. Call for Stone Cold Objectivity: Supreme Canon emphasizes the need for a rational and objective perspective amid the chaotic and challenging circumstances. It's presented as a means to navigate through the fog of misinformation and conflicting narratives. Sorting Wheat from Chaff: They discuss the divisive nature of current times, where people seem to be entrenched in their beliefs. The analogy of "sorting the wheat from the chaff" is used to describe the process of identifying those who are lost or unreceptive to reason. Collapsing Society: The speakers refer to the societal landscape as a collapsed mind shaft, indicating a sense of disarray and confusion. They highlight the importance of finding and holding onto points of light and sanity. In summary, the conversation revolves around concerns regarding online surveillance, disturbing content trends, the potential manipulation of electoral processes, and the emotional toll of delving into troubling realities. There's a shared sentiment urging people to prioritize mental well-being and objectivity in navigating the complexities of the current world. social media, surveillance, privacy concerns, satanic influence, dark content, disconnecting, online break, rigged elections, electoral reform, immigration, geopolitical events, mass migrations, exploitation, objectivity, disturbing realities, emotional toll, stone cold objectivity, navigating chaos, sorting wheat from chaff, divisive times, collapsed society, societal disarray, finding light, mental well-being, global challenges, current affairs, online monitoring, information overload, disturbing trends, critical thinking, societal reflection, value evaluation, chaotic circumstances, emotional distress

