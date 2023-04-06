Do You Have Apple Cider Vinegar At Home?
Apple Cider Vinegar is a vinegar made from fermented apple juice, and it's been used in many types of dishes such as salad dressing, marinade, vinaigrettes, food preservatives, and more.
•Prevents flu and stomach illness
•Lowers glucose levels in diabetics
•Regulates pH balance in the body
•Help relieve allergies
•Reduces inflammation
•Kill cancer cells
