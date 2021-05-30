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Salmon only: Covid-19 shutdowns luciferian, There are few sheeps and many goats
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80 views • May 30, 2021
https://www.remnant-church.net/ When the Bible speaks of the remnant Church, it likewise is referring to a small proportion of God’s people at the end of time who have clung to the unadulterated belief system, faith and doctrines of the early Christian Church. This Church will be comprised of people who have not allowed pagan ideas, days or idols to have been introduced into their belief system as it has unbeknown to many Churches.
Perhaps the best place to start to define what the remnant is, would be to look at the original Church of Acts while the faith was still pure and untainted, then compare it with the Churches and doctrines that we see today, and then find a contemporary Church or group of believers who most closely resemble the early believers of the original Church in their actions, beliefs and lifestyles.
During His lifetime Jesus had many faithful followers. After His resurrection we read of the account where 120 of His followers were meeting together in the upper room, joined in one accord in prayer.
Acts 2:1-6
“And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance. 5 And there were dwelling at Jerusalem Jews, devout men, out of every nation under heaven. 6 Now when this was noised abroad, the multitude came together, and were confounded, because that every man heard them speak in his own language.”
That day over 3000 Jews believed in Jesus as the Messiah, and were added to the faith, and thus began the Christian Church. Peter spoke to the crowd present there that day and what he said related to not only the very beginning of the Church, but also described the remnant Church that would be there at the very end of time, just before Jesus returned. He said,
Acts 2:16-21
“But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: 18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy: 19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke: 20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come: 21 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Bishop Demands 'Divisive' Priest Resign for Defying COVID Restrictions, So He Brings the Holy Fire for His Next Sermon https://www.westernjournal.com/bishop-demands-divisive-priest-resign-defying-covid-restrictions-brings-holy-fire-next-sermon/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal
Isa Cox
May 29, 2021 at 1:14pm
Perhaps the best place to start to define what the remnant is, would be to look at the original Church of Acts while the faith was still pure and untainted, then compare it with the Churches and doctrines that we see today, and then find a contemporary Church or group of believers who most closely resemble the early believers of the original Church in their actions, beliefs and lifestyles.
During His lifetime Jesus had many faithful followers. After His resurrection we read of the account where 120 of His followers were meeting together in the upper room, joined in one accord in prayer.
Acts 2:1-6
“And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance. 5 And there were dwelling at Jerusalem Jews, devout men, out of every nation under heaven. 6 Now when this was noised abroad, the multitude came together, and were confounded, because that every man heard them speak in his own language.”
That day over 3000 Jews believed in Jesus as the Messiah, and were added to the faith, and thus began the Christian Church. Peter spoke to the crowd present there that day and what he said related to not only the very beginning of the Church, but also described the remnant Church that would be there at the very end of time, just before Jesus returned. He said,
Acts 2:16-21
“But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: 18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy: 19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke: 20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before that great and notable day of the Lord come: 21 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
Bishop Demands 'Divisive' Priest Resign for Defying COVID Restrictions, So He Brings the Holy Fire for His Next Sermon https://www.westernjournal.com/bishop-demands-divisive-priest-resign-defying-covid-restrictions-brings-holy-fire-next-sermon/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=ct-breaking&utm_content=western-journal
Isa Cox
May 29, 2021 at 1:14pm
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