The Unyielding Truth: A Young Man's Fight for Justice w/ Isaac Thomas | Ep. 25
We The Patriots USA
107 followers
9 months ago



Another special episode on the road, with guest host Tammy Clark!Show more


Isaac Thomas is a 21-year-old peaceful patriot dealing with false accusations against him for his presence in Washington, D.C., on January 6th. He is also a champion for exposing the foster care system and shares unshakeable truths about what he's been through and how he remains firm in his faith.

You can obtain more information and support Isaac A Thomas by visiting:

Condemnedusa.com

StopHate.com

J6pardonproject.com

Americanpatriotrelief.org

Americangulagchronicles.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/GCENY

https://www.givesendgo.com/G9SPD


Kristen Meghan socials:

X (Formerly Twitter) X.com/KristenMeghan

FB: www.Facebook.com/KristenMeghanKelly

IG: www.Instagram.com/KristenMeghan

TikTok: Kristen Meghan (@kristenmeghantv) |


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


