The Unyielding Truth: A Young Man's Fight for Justice w/ Isaac Thomas | Ep. 25

Isaac Thomas is a 21-year-old peaceful patriot dealing with false accusations against him for his presence in Washington, D.C., on January 6th. He is also a champion for exposing the foster care system and shares unshakeable truths about what he's been through and how he remains firm in his faith.
You can obtain more information and support Isaac A Thomas by visiting:
Condemnedusa.com
StopHate.com
J6pardonproject.com
Americanpatriotrelief.org
Americangulagchronicles.com
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCENY
https://www.givesendgo.com/G9SPD
Kristen Meghan socials:
X (Formerly Twitter) X.com/KristenMeghan
FB: www.Facebook.com/KristenMeghanKelly
IG: www.Instagram.com/KristenMeghan
TikTok: Kristen Meghan (@kristenmeghantv) |
