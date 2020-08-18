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Technocracy - Interview with Patrick Wood
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60 views • August 18, 2020
Joseph Mercola with Patrick Wood, August 7, 2020

Patrick Wood — an economist, financial analyst and American constitutionalist — has devoted a lifetime to uncovering the mystery of what is controlling most of the craziness we're currently seeing, and which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Technocracy is an economic system that got started in the 1930s during the height of the Great Depression, when scientists and engineers got together to solve the nation’s economic problems. Technocrats have silently and relentlessly pushed forward ever since, and their agenda is now becoming increasingly visible
• Technocrats invented a new economic system from scratch — a resource-based economic system in which energy and social engineering run the economy rather than pricing mechanisms such as supply and demand
• Technocracy calls for the total dismantling of the political system, which includes the U.S. Constitution. Nations are to be led by unelected leaders who decide which resources companies can use to make certain products, and which products consumers are ultimately allowed to buy
• The Trilateral Commission is a key technocratic mastermind group that has dominated the American political system since Jimmy Carter
• The only reason technocracy has not yet been able to overtake the U.S. — although they’re getting incredibly close — is because of our Constitution. This is why we must fight to protect our Constitution at all costs. One of the most effective ways to do this is through grassroots movements and getting involved in local politics

Read the full article here https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/08/09/patrick-wood-technocracy.aspx

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