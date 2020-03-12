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Forced Organ Harvesting in China Has Taken Place On A Significant Scale
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334 views • March 12, 2020
While Hong Kong is protesting against the Chinese Regime, on the other side of the world the topic on Forced Organ Harvesting in China is in the spotlight. After a year-long investigation, an independent people’s tribunal has unanimously concluded that prisoners of conscience are being killed in China to sell their organs “on a significant scale.”
The forcible extraction of organs from living prisoners of conscience to use for transplant surgery and profit is known as Forced organ harvesting
The forcible extraction of organs from living prisoners of conscience to use for transplant surgery and profit is known as Forced organ harvesting
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