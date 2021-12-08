© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remember Remember, The 21st of December, A Lyrical Prophesy
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • December 08, 2021
Remember Remember, The 21st of December, Midazolam, Murders, UCT the British People Rise Up!
https://rumble.com/vqeugh-remember-remember-the-21st-of-december-a-lyrical-prophesy.html
Universal Community Trust, is the manifestation of what American intellectual, Buckminster Fuller, described as the new advanced system that will render the tyrannical one obsolete.
An urgent message for the British people, featuring an impassioned reading of Remember Remember, The 21st of December, a lyrical prophesy of the beginning of the end of COVID-1984.
https://www.thebernician.net/midazolam-murders-charges-to-be-laid-on-winter-solstice/
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net/
If you do subscribe to the mailing list, make sure that you confirm your subscription, by clicking on the link in the confirmation email you receive after subscribing.
Throw a Tip in the Jar:
https://www.thebernician.net/the-bernician-tips-jar/
The Bernician on IMDB:
https://imdb.me/michaelobernicia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Midazolam, Murder, Trails
https://rumble.com/vqeugh-remember-remember-the-21st-of-december-a-lyrical-prophesy.html
Universal Community Trust, is the manifestation of what American intellectual, Buckminster Fuller, described as the new advanced system that will render the tyrannical one obsolete.
An urgent message for the British people, featuring an impassioned reading of Remember Remember, The 21st of December, a lyrical prophesy of the beginning of the end of COVID-1984.
https://www.thebernician.net/midazolam-murders-charges-to-be-laid-on-winter-solstice/
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net/
If you do subscribe to the mailing list, make sure that you confirm your subscription, by clicking on the link in the confirmation email you receive after subscribing.
Throw a Tip in the Jar:
https://www.thebernician.net/the-bernician-tips-jar/
The Bernician on IMDB:
https://imdb.me/michaelobernicia
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken!
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
Midazolam, Murder, Trails
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.