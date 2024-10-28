© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter analyzes recent statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has openly criticized the West for turning Ukraine into a proxy war aimed at encircling Russia. Lavrov did not hesitate to highlight former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s role in sabotaging peace negotiations, emphasizing that economic sanctions have not only failed but have also strengthened Russia’s global position. Join us as we delve into this revealing story, where the harsh reality of the conflict is laid bare.